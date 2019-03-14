Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Graley Obituary
Carolyn Graley

Lancaster - Carolyn J. Graley, 74, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on June 12, 1944 in Lancaster to the late Chester and Helen (Lang) Rager. Carolyn retired from Crestview Manor.

Carolyn is survived by her children Brenda Graley of Columbus, James (Toni) Graley of Lancaster, Carol (Rex) George of Lancaster, Bill (Bambie) Graley of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; sister Patricia (Terry) Ward of Lancaster, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Robert Graley; grandson Travis MacLaine, brothers Gerald, Richard, Wayne and David Rager, sister Susie Davidson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pickering House in Carolyn's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
