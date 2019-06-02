Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
Carolyn Jean Stedman


Obituary
Carolyn Jean Stedman Obituary
Carolyn Jean Stedman

Lancaster - Carolyn "Jean" Stedman, 80, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Arbors of Carroll. She was born on October 16, 1938 in Amanda, OH to the late Denzel and Mildred (Spung) Myers. She was a 1956 graduate of Stoutsville High School.

Jean is survived by her brother, Randolph Lee "Zeke" Myers; nephews, Michael D. "Chip" (Felicia) Myers II, and Robert Lee (Jessica) Myers all of Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred and brother, Michael.

Cremation will be handled with care by the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Amanda Twp. Cemetery on a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family request memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Jean's memory.

Notes of condolences can be shared at mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 2, 2019
