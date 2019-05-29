|
Carolyn Lama
Lancaster - Carolyn A. Lama, age 70 of Sugar Grove, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born December 14, 1948 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Melvin and Bonnie (Trader) Noice. Carolyn was a waitress for many years at Mauger's and she enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Earl R. Lama; son, Joseph Lama, of Lancaster; sisters, Brenda (Melvin) Shook, Sandy Noice, and Pat Noice, all of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor William Syfert officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Friends may make memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 29, 2019