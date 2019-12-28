Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn "Jo" Meyer


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn "Jo" Meyer Obituary
Carolyn "Jo" Meyer

Lancaster - "Jo" Meyer, age 75, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Dec. 25, 2019 at Bickford of Lancaster. Jo was born Jan 17, 1944 in Trenton, New Jersey. She was adopted by Charles and Jean Gruber through Catholic Charities and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her husband Bill and family, Jessica and Evan Miller; granddaughters Grace and Cate.

Remembrances may be directed to: Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 and the of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215

Sheridan Funeral Home was in care of arrangements

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -