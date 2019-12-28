|
Carolyn "Jo" Meyer
Lancaster - "Jo" Meyer, age 75, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Dec. 25, 2019 at Bickford of Lancaster. Jo was born Jan 17, 1944 in Trenton, New Jersey. She was adopted by Charles and Jean Gruber through Catholic Charities and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her husband Bill and family, Jessica and Evan Miller; granddaughters Grace and Cate.
Remembrances may be directed to: Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 and the of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215
Sheridan Funeral Home was in care of arrangements
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019