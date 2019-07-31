|
Carolyn Sue Dawson
Lancaster - Carolyn Sue Dawson, 68 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Carolyn was born on September 28th, 1950 to the late Earnest and Gertrude Nelson in Columbus, Ohio. She was the Branch Manager for 19 years at Dispatch Consumer Services. Carolyn loved traveling and enjoyed going to car shows with her husband, Dennis. She also loved working on her computer and going to lunch with her friends.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Dennis L. Dawson Sr.; son, Dennis L. (Brandy) Dawson Jr. and their son, Eli of Montclair, New Jersey; siblings, Patricia (Earl) Standiford, Garrett Nelson, and Warren(Barbara) Nelson; nieces and nephews, James (Kathy) West, Denise Tobin, Jeremy Nelson, Jessica Nelson, and Amber Thimmes; as well as many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 31, 2019