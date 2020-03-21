Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Runyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie L. Runyon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie L. Runyon Obituary
Carrie L. Runyon

BALTIMORE - Carrie L. Runyon 85 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence.

She loved to play bingo, crochet, and fishing, paint craft items and tend to her flowers.

Carrie is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol and Richard Owings of Baltimore, Ohio and Charles and Tammy Runyon of Florida, great nieces and great nephews and brother-in-law, Larry Cox of Cleveland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Raymond Runyon, daughter, Dianna L. Runyon, parents, Charlie and Kathleen Messer, sister, Ellen Cox, brother, Robert Messer and brother-in-law, John Runyon.

Funeral service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Pastor William Lavely officiating. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -