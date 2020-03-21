|
Carrie L. Runyon
BALTIMORE - Carrie L. Runyon 85 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence.
She loved to play bingo, crochet, and fishing, paint craft items and tend to her flowers.
Carrie is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol and Richard Owings of Baltimore, Ohio and Charles and Tammy Runyon of Florida, great nieces and great nephews and brother-in-law, Larry Cox of Cleveland, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Raymond Runyon, daughter, Dianna L. Runyon, parents, Charlie and Kathleen Messer, sister, Ellen Cox, brother, Robert Messer and brother-in-law, John Runyon.
Funeral service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Pastor William Lavely officiating. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020