Carroll Johnston

Carroll - Carroll E. Johnston, 82, of Carroll, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday October 27, 2020 surrounded by his son David and daughter Brenda. Carroll was born on August 22, 1938 at his home in Carroll, Ohio to Charles McClellan and Edith Johnston. Carroll graduated from Carroll High School (now known as Bloom Carroll) in 1956. He married Ruby E. Bell on November 9, 1958. Carroll and Ruby were married for 61 years. Carroll is preceded in death by his loving wife Ruby E. Johnston, his parents, Charles McClellan and Edith Johnston, brother Vernon Johnston, sister Mary (Johnston) McCandlish, a sister-in-law Nancy (Bell) Lamb and two brother-in-laws, Lloyd McCandlish and Ned Whittignton. Carroll is survived by his son David (Jeanne) Johnston, daughter Brenda (David) DeLong, his two sisters: Alberta Whittington and Lida (Ed) Miller, his four grandchildren: Jeremy (Tora) Johnston, Josh (Amy Bay-Kirby) Johnston, DeAnne Johnston (Nathan White) and Brian (Kaitlyn) DeLong, his eight great grandchildren: Henry and Oliver Johnston, Darren Johnston, Aubri, Dominick and Camden White and Chase and Emma DeLong. As well, two nieces: Lisa Duvall and Amy Manlief, three nephews: Raymond McCandlish, Don Lamb and Steve Whittington along with one sister-in-law: Patricia Johnston and two brother-in-laws: Edward Miller and Irvin Lamb. Carroll worked at Anchor Hocking for 43 years in shipping and majority of time as a carpenter. Carroll was passionate about helping family, friends and his church with his carpentry talents by building houses, log home, rehab rooms, barns and many memorable household items such as a grandfather clock, coffee table, china cabinets and doll houses. He also loved farming on his parent's farm, helping neighbor farmers and riding his horses. After retirement Carroll enjoyed working around the house, fixing things for family and friends and most importantly spending time with his wife Ruby, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his enitre family holding many memorable family gatherings at their home. Carroll was a member of Fairfield Christian Church where he served in many capacities. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 12:30-2:00 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home in Lancaster. Memorial service will follow at 2:00, officiated by Reverend Don Lamb. A graveside service will take place where Carroll will be laid to rest at Betzer Cemetery, Carroll, Ohio immediately following the service.









