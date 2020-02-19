|
Carson Harless
Carson Harless, passed away from congestive heart failure on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by family. Born August 26, 1929 in Davella, Kentucky, to the late Issac Thomas and Vessie Mae (Crum) Harless. Carson was a master carpenter, a member of the carpenter union local 200, a foreman at Boyertown Casket Company and retired from Columbus Showcase in 1993 to care for his loving wife during her cancer battle. Carson was a man of great integrity, strength, and love for his family and the Lord.
Carson will be deeply missed by his children: Virginia 'Lynn' Bauman, Larry David (Sandy) Harless; Grandchildren: Brian (Nina) Botley, Sean (Erin) Botley, Tiffany Bauman (Scott Trutschel), Belinda (Sean) Rosario, Kimberly Bauman (Brad Huff), Catherine (Michael) Elkins, Jennifer (Carl) Stone; Great Grandchildren: Amber 'Noelle' Bauman, Zoey Botley, Julian Keaton, Kyra Botley, Julian Rosario, Gabriel Rosario, many more family and friends.
He'll be reunited with his loving wife Angeline (Howard) Harless, daughter Paulette (Harless) Botley, son in law Larry Bauman, brother Thurman and Shirley Harless; sisters: Eunice Howard, Lena Goble.
Special thanks to the Lancaster Church of Christ for constant encouragement through phone calls, visits and beautiful cards. To his caregiver LaVerne Smoot for dedicating her time to care for Carson for several months. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Fairfield Medical Center and the FairHope Hospice team for providing comfort and care.
Friends received Friday, Feb. 21 from 4-8PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43206. Funeral Service 10am Saturday, Feb 22 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. Minister Mark Mason officiant. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lancaster Church of Christ, 1779 Granville Pike, Lancaster, OH. To view & sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020