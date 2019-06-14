|
Casey Renee Hanby
Crooksville - Casey Renee Hanby, 27, received her wings on Wednesday, June 11, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.
She was born in Champaign Illinois, the daughter of James Worley and Renee Blevins Worley, and her late father Gary Evans Hanby. Casey attended school at Forest Rose, in Lancaster Ohio.
Everyone knew that Casey was not a student, she was always the teacher. Casey did not have a "job" per se but toy tester/inspector, would have been ideal for her as a career. She was always busy with her toys and if they lasted more than an hour it was a good one. One of Casey's greatest joys was spending countless hours in the water, this is where she had the most fun.
So many people have said they could be having the worst day possible and just being around Casey made it all go away. She loved everyone she met, and everyone loved her. She was an example of how we all should live, live every day just being happy and love everyone unconditionally.
She is survived by her mother and father, Renee Worley and James 'Jim'; her brothers, James, 'Jimmy' Worley (Amber Jones), Kevin Worley, (Layla Johnson); her sister, Kaley Porter (Phillip Lore); her nieces and nephews, Deanae 'Nae Nae', Gracie, JJ, Royce, Aiden and Libran. In addition, Casey is survived by her caregiver and other mom, Loura Nesser, who she loved more than words can say. The family has been blessed with Loura for many years. Casey also leaves behind her uncle and aunts, Chris Blevins, Janet Meek and Lisa Brison.
So many have touched our lives, we wish we could name everyone, but you know who you are. Especially, Makia Hagans, you have always been there at the worst of times.
Casey is now with her Grandmas, Betty Blevins Cramer, and Gail Worley who is happily taking over caring for Casey until Mom gets there.
Services will be private, but we will be having a celebration of life to be announced at a later time.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with Casey's family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 14, 2019