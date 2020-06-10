Catherine McKinney
Lancaster - Catherine L. "Cathy" McKinney, 69, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 28, 1950 in Logan to the late John and Kathleen (Miller) Danison. Cathy graduated from Lancaster High School Class of 1968. She was a travel agent for AAA retiring in 2011. Cathy was very proud of both of her sons serving as Law Enforcement officers. She loved all her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Cathy was a lifelong supporter of the Lancaster Soap Box Derby and will be remembered as Derby Grandma to all. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Cathy is survived by her sons Jamey Allen and Jeremy (Maggie) Allen; step daughter Tracy McKinney Allen; grandchildren Skylar Allen, Darian Allen, Ashlee Meadows, Kendall Allen, Devin (Kayli) Hellyer, Samantha (Shawn) Bass; 2 great grandchildren Skylynn and Shaylynn; brother Robert P. Danison, sister JoAnn Mohler, sister Marvetta "Mooch" Miller; many nieces and nephews; close friends Jean Valentine, Judy Swisher; and her furry companion Prissy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband William McKinney.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:00AM to 1:00PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Stukey Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Soap Box Derby in Cathy's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Lancaster - Catherine L. "Cathy" McKinney, 69, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 28, 1950 in Logan to the late John and Kathleen (Miller) Danison. Cathy graduated from Lancaster High School Class of 1968. She was a travel agent for AAA retiring in 2011. Cathy was very proud of both of her sons serving as Law Enforcement officers. She loved all her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Cathy was a lifelong supporter of the Lancaster Soap Box Derby and will be remembered as Derby Grandma to all. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Cathy is survived by her sons Jamey Allen and Jeremy (Maggie) Allen; step daughter Tracy McKinney Allen; grandchildren Skylar Allen, Darian Allen, Ashlee Meadows, Kendall Allen, Devin (Kayli) Hellyer, Samantha (Shawn) Bass; 2 great grandchildren Skylynn and Shaylynn; brother Robert P. Danison, sister JoAnn Mohler, sister Marvetta "Mooch" Miller; many nieces and nephews; close friends Jean Valentine, Judy Swisher; and her furry companion Prissy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband William McKinney.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:00AM to 1:00PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Stukey Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Soap Box Derby in Cathy's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.