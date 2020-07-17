Catherine Reincheld
Baltimore - Catherine "Kathy" Kay Reincheld, age 66 of Baltimore passed away in her home surrounded by her family on July 17, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1954 in Columbus. Kathy was preceded in death by her Daddy, Dolphus N. Gambill, and her Mother, Mildred (Stephens) Gambill. Kathy had wonderful parents and was thankful for their love and support. She was also preceded in death by her wonderful in-laws, Chester and Betty Reincheld, and so many uncles and aunts.
Kathy was born and will be raised again by her Father in Heaven. She looked forward to living in eternity with Him and hopes to see all of her family and friends rejoicing in life eternal someday. What a wonderful day it will be when there is no more pain and suffering!
Kathy retired after 30 years at the Liberty Union Schools. Kathy was married to her high school sweetheart and best friend, Rick Reincheld, for 46 years. Rick and Kathy had their first date on Dec. 20, 1969, and were married August 17, 1973. Rick is a devoted and loving husband. Kathy thanked God for joining them together and felt Rick was her rock. Kathy knew Rick's dad would be very proud of him. Cancer is a difficult road to travel even for the caretaker.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband Rick Reincheld; her son, Jacob "My Buddy" Reincheld, his wife, Maria and their two precious daughters Isabelle and Sophia; her beautiful daughter, Cara Finney, her husband, Chris and their two precious daughters, Ella and Addy, and their two precious sons, Leo and Isaac,
Kathy is also survived by her brothers; Jimmy (Vicki) Gambill and Billy (Marty) Gambill; brother-in-law, Larry (Nellie) Reincheld; sister-in-law, Linda (Earl) Russell; and nieces and nephews and their beautiful families. Kathy was also survived by her loving "sisters", Tammy Landis, Emma Weidner, Linda Ewald, and friends she truly adored, and her yellow and black labs, Sailor and Ivy.
