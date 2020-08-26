1/
Catherine "Katie" Schleich
Catherine "Katie" Schleich

Baltimore - Catherine A. "Katie" Schleich, 75, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 10, 1945 in Lancaster to the late Thomas and Fannie M. (Musser) Zink. Katie was a waitress at Root's Restaurant and Snead's Restaurant for many years. Katie cherished spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed being outdoors especially mowing and sunbathing. Katie didn't let Alzheimer's disease take away her enjoyment of life, from spending time with her family and sharing wonderful stories and jokes.

Katie is survived by her sons Scott (Michelle) Schleich and Dusty (Chelsae) Schleich; granddaughter Bristol, grandson Boone, brother Tom Zink, sister Rosie (Alan) Snead, nephews and niece Stacey (Leanne) Snead, Paul Schleich and Amanda Schleich, cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years Richard "Dick" Schleich, parents, sister and brother-in-law Marjorie (Jack) Sheets, sister-in-law Annie Zink.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 5 from 12:00-2:00PM at the funeral home. Cremation is in the care of the Sheridan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice in Katie's memory. The family would like to thank the staff at FAIRHOPE Hospice for their support and assistance in the care for Katie. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
