Catherine Teresa Noll
Bremen - Catherine Teresa Noll, 82, of Bremen, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Arbors of Carroll following a brief illness. She was born March 10, 1938 in Bremen, Ohio the daughter of Joseph Michael and Rose Gertrude (Schmelzer) Kilbarger. She was a 1956 graduate of Rushcreek Memorial High School. Catherine had worked for Erickson Glass, Lancaster Credit Union and managed Rushcreek Feed Mill for nearly 30 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen.
Catherine is survived by her children, James (Ginger) Noll Jr. and Teresa (Gary) Alberts; grandchildren, Samantha (Aaron) Stebelton, Betsy Noll, Heather (Dustin) Underwood, Nicole (Tyler) Harwood and Rose Troyer; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Tryston Underwood and Lincoln Carroll; sister, Louise Huber; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James H. Noll, April 1, 2013; siblings, Mary Ellen Allman, Carolyn Kilbarger, Joseph Kilbarger Jr., her twin sister, Callista Treadway; and her beloved dog, Max.
A time to visit with Catherine's family will be Thursday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen with Father Tyron Tomson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bremen. Contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
