Cathy Elizabeth Sharp Ickes

- - Cathy Elizabeth Sharp Ickes died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born April 12,1949, the daughter of Charles and Marcile (Geiger) Sharp of Millersport, OH.

Cathy was a 1967 graduate of Millersport High School and a 1971 graduate of the Ohio State University School of Nursing.

She is survived by her sister, Cheri Janes of Columbus, OH and Nantucket, MA, and her brother, Ed Sharp of Millersport.

Cathy was married to her husband, Paul, for 47 wonderful years.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 6, 2019
