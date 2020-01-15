|
Charla Green
Lancaster - Charla J. Green, 92 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Main Street Terrace. She was born January 7, 1928 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Ralph and Pauline (Aucreman) DeRolph. Charla co-owned and operated Bill Green Insurance Agency for 60 years in Lancaster. Charla was a member of Maple Street United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Farm Bureau Council, a 4-H leader, and a lifelong member of Pleasantville Grange. Charla was also awarded Homemaker of the Year.
Charla is survived by her children, Randy (Carolyn) Green, of Mechanicsville, VA and Jill (Thom) Ailes, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brock and Abbie Ailes, Ty (Jessica) Green and Jay (fiancée Allison Fryar) Green; several nieces and nephews; her beloved Yellow Lab, Susie.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years William R. Green, her parents, sisters Polly (Robert) Culp and Sally (George) Cruit.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. January 20, 2020 at Maple Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Chambers officiating. Private interment will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Family requests memorial contributions to Maple Street United Methodist Church, 438 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, OH 43130
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020