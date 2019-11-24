|
|
Charlene A. Schmidt-Miller
Lancaster - Charlene A. Schmidt-Miller, age 76 of Lancaster, died Nov. 23, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late Cass and Sarah Cook Wilson, in Columbus on Mar. 9, 1943. She was a former USO volunteer; she enjoyed being a social worker, helping those in need. She was an avid gardener who loved her flowers; her heart was huge, always helping without question, no matter the person. Charlene was a caregiver to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Jerry Miller, children, Eric (Brenda) Schmidt, Heidi (Terry Swinehart) Joiner, and Heather (Scott) Emmert; sister, Madonna "Rusty" Postlethwait; grandchildren, Stacey (Jamie) Whitehead, Amanda (Kenny) Wells, Julien (Kelsey) Lewis, Jennifer (Kam) Curtis, Michelle (Troy) McClung, Erika (Jeremi) Hedges, John Comer, Mikayla Joiner, Shane (Kristin) Emmert, Skylar Emmert, Ryan Emmert, and Brynn Emmert; 12 great grandchildren; and niece, Misty Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Shirley Wilson.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to the America , 5455 N High St. Columbus, OH 43214, or the , 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019