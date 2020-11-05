Charles Andrew Ralston
MILLERSPORT - Charles Ralston of Millersport, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born on June 19, 1950 to Joseph and Frances Ellenberger Ralston. Chuck was a 1969 graduate of Millersport High School. He worked as a custodian at Lakewood Local Schools for over 30 years and after retirement enjoyed spending time fishing.
Charles is survived by his mother Frances Ellenberger Ralston, brother Tim (Cathy) Ralston, sisters Marcia Vogel, Diane (Mike) Spears, Nancy Waller, Roberta (David) Hughes Camp, Aleta (Jeff) Burnside, and Theresa Ralston, nephews Robert (Kim) Ralston, Kyle (Nicole) Ralston, Jason Spears, Steve (Abby) Spears, Adam (Katie) Ponton, Alex (Brittany) Hopkins, Aaron (Megan) Burnside, Daniel Burnside, nieces Jessica (Nick) Spears Voltolini, Kathleen (Chris) Clewell, Lindsay Hughes, Meredith Hughes, Madison (Trent) Glover.
He was preceded in death by his father, Judge Joseph R. Ralston and brothers-in-law, Richard Hughes and James Waller.
The family will have a private burial at Millersport Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.
