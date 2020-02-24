|
|
Charles David Lindsey
Charles David Lindsey 'Dave' died peacefully in the presence of his family Thursday February 13th 2020. He was born March 27th 1951, the son of the late Melvin L. Lindsey and Juanita J. Lindsey of Lancaster Ohio. After attending Lancaster High School, he went on to earn a degree in Civil Engineering from The Ohio State University in Columbus Ohio. Shortly thereafter he transitioned into a career in rental real estate. His professional life was marked by a commitment to providing residents with safe, comfortable and affordable homes. In 1996, he was voted 'landlord of the year' by Ohio State University students in a survey conducted by The Lantern. Dave also enjoyed sharing his passion for vintage steam engines and railroad stations with those around him. He served for many years as the president of the Central Ohio N Track Association, and took great pride in showcasing their intricate model railroads. In 2011 he was named their 'Trainmaster of the Year'. Dave will be greatly missed by his son Tony Lindsey, daughter in law Melissa, and their family; Brother Steven Lindsey and his sister in law Julie Lindsey; niece Molly Downs and her family, his nephew Patrick Lindsey, and many more close family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Friday March 6th at 1pm at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church in Hilliard Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his honor to the Marion Union Station restoration project. Checks should be made payable to Marion Union Station, 532 West Center Street, Marion, Ohio 43302-3533. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020