Charles George



Lancaster - Charles Edward George, 88 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 after a brief Illness. Charles was the youngest of 7 children, born to Bert and Myrtle (Kennedy) George, all of whom preceded him in death. Charles grew up on a depression era farm near Pleasantville, Ohio, working the land with a team of horses. His career as a professional driver started with a milk route, included nearly 30 years with the Lake Shore Bus Line during which he drove charters for the OSU Football Team and concluded as a beloved driver for the children of Lancaster City Schools. Always willing to serve, Charles was a Union Representative for Anchor Hocking Distribution Center, Mayor of Thurston during 1970's. His proudest achievement was overseeing the construction of water system for the Village. Charles married the love of his life, the former Joan Marie Hite in 1951. Joan survives along with daughter, Micki (Paul) Frazer of Evansville, IN, sons, James George of Lancaster and John George of Bluffton, OH; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, Charles loved his family. He doted on the new babies each year. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting with family and friends. He also loved Gospel Music traveling to countless concerts with Joan. Charles lived his Christian Faith everyday he will be missed by family and friends.



Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 and one hour prior to service Wednesday at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at West Rushville Cemetery. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019