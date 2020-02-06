|
Charles King
Lancaster - Charles H. King, 86, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Country Lane Gardens, Pleasantville. He was born on August 5, 1933 in Lancaster. Charles retired from Anchor Hocking. He was a member of Bible Holiness Church.
Charles is survived by his daughter Paula (Frank) Chapman, sons Tim (Margaret) King, Dirk (Tracey) King and Mark (Lisa) King; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; sister Iva Mae Snider, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Charlotte (White) King, grandson Nathan Chapman; brother Russell King, sisters Mary Ellen Ankerman, Clara Rymer, Ruth Noble, Louise Hill, Betty Snider.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be on February 8 from 10AM to 11AM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020