Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles King


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles King Obituary
Charles King

Lancaster - Charles H. King, 86, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Country Lane Gardens, Pleasantville. He was born on August 5, 1933 in Lancaster. Charles retired from Anchor Hocking. He was a member of Bible Holiness Church.

Charles is survived by his daughter Paula (Frank) Chapman, sons Tim (Margaret) King, Dirk (Tracey) King and Mark (Lisa) King; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; sister Iva Mae Snider, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Charlotte (White) King, grandson Nathan Chapman; brother Russell King, sisters Mary Ellen Ankerman, Clara Rymer, Ruth Noble, Louise Hill, Betty Snider.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be on February 8 from 10AM to 11AM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -