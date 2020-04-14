|
|
Charles Leslie Morgan, age 89, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away April 13, 2020 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Charles was born Febuary 10, 1931 in Pedro, Ohio to James Garfield Morgan and Chloe Mae (Markins). He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church; loved to go fishing, color and draw, and play guitar and sing; and professional tinkerer.
Surviving are his children, Larinda Jesko, Michelle (Mike) Englehart, Lesle Morgan, and Andrea (Leslie) Morgan Sparks; grandchild, Larron (Jen) Wheeler, and Alexandra and James Jesko; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Landen Wheeler; brother Ben (Barb) Morgan; nephew Rick (Debbie) Morgan; and niece Carolyn (Tom) Dannison.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Sue Kellenbach; sister Freda Morgan; and brothers, George, James "June", and Theodore "Ron" Morgan.
Graveside services will be tentatively held at 11:00A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. A procession will leave Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio a little before 11:00A.M. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020