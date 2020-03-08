Charles M. Estep Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles M. Estep Ii Obituary
Charles M. Estep, II

COLUMBUS - Charles M. Estep, II 61 of Columbus, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

He served his country as a US Army veteran. He was an accountant and was a NRA member, a big football fan, science-fiction fan and loved his nieces and nephews.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Cathy Jo Mayer; mother, Jean Estep of Wise, VA; sisters and brother, Linda (Mel) Raper of Neon, KY, Penney (Wayne) Jackson of Wise, VA, Robin (Warner) Mathias of Lancaster, OH and Zack (Julie) Estep of Junction City, OH and several special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Charles M. Estep.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the cardiac teams at Fairfield Medical Center for their care of Charles and Dr. Ben Seagren MD at Lower Lights Christian Health Center.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCATSER, OHIO. A private family memorial service will be held later.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -