Charles M. Estep, II
COLUMBUS - Charles M. Estep, II 61 of Columbus, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
He served his country as a US Army veteran. He was an accountant and was a NRA member, a big football fan, science-fiction fan and loved his nieces and nephews.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Cathy Jo Mayer; mother, Jean Estep of Wise, VA; sisters and brother, Linda (Mel) Raper of Neon, KY, Penney (Wayne) Jackson of Wise, VA, Robin (Warner) Mathias of Lancaster, OH and Zack (Julie) Estep of Junction City, OH and several special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Charles M. Estep.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the cardiac teams at Fairfield Medical Center for their care of Charles and Dr. Ben Seagren MD at Lower Lights Christian Health Center.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCATSER, OHIO. A private family memorial service will be held later.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020