|
|
Charles "Buddy" Matthews
Lancaster - APRIL 4, 1948 ~ FEBRUARY 28, 2019
Charles "Buddy" Matthews, age 70 of Lancaster, died Feb. 28, 2019 at home. He was born to the late Edward Matthews and Wilma Bradford April 4, 1948 in Lancaster. He worked as a security guard for Borden Dairy, Harts Big Bear, and Zebco industries. He was a member of the Church of the Risen Lord. Buddy was a devoted Cleveland Indians fan, always having the tribe's back. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Buddy is survived by his siblings, Linda Senig, Robert (April) Bradford, Sherry Bradford (Matthew Moreo), Patricia (Randy) DePuy, and Mary Bradford; one nephew; six nieces; and two great nephews and friend Andy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Bretz Matthews; and brother, Richard Bradford and brother in law Russell Senig.
Caring Cremation tm has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at the Church of the Risen Lord, 151 W Chestnut St. Lancaster, OH 43130, March 23rd 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m. officiated by Pastor Jerry Eaton. Interment at Stuckey Cemetery Sugar Grove, Ohio. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019