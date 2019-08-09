|
Charles Primmer
Lancaster - Charles E. Primmer, age 87 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Crestview. He was born August 13, 1931 in Lancaster, son of the late Alva T. Stump and Doris E. (Primmer) Nunley. Charles was an Army and Air Force veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was retired from the Air Force. Following his military career, he served as a deputy sheriff and was retired from the Fairfield County Sheriff's Department with 18 years of service. Charles was a life member of the Baltimore V.F.W., the N.R.A. and the Air Force Sergeants.
He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Frank Stump, Joe Bobbitt, Maxine Bobbitt Christy, George (Lynda) Nunley, Donald (Jackie) Nunley, Carl (Helen) Bobbitt, and Pauline (Larry) Smith; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruby Cottrill, Charlene Burnside, Rena Staub, Jerra Hardwick; brother, Paul Stump.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019