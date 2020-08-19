1/
Charles Richard Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Richard Reed

Lancaster - Charles Richard Reed, 91 of Lancaster passed away on August 18th, 2020 at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Charles was born on September, 20th, 1928 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Chester A. and Esther Shupe Reed. Charles served in the United States Army during WWII in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was very proud to have served for 41 years, 7 months and 8 days. Charles had also worked for Diamond Power for 41 plus years, and had volunteered Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed helping others. He was a Cub Scout Master, and had set off the canon at the Lancaster High School Football games for many years.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of soon to be 69 years, Betty; children, Carl Reed, Robert (Renita) Reed, Kennith (Pat J.) Reed, Anita Reed, and April (Gene) Reed-Montgomery; grandchildren, Misty Rager, Richard Reed, Bobbi Jo Smith, Crystal Smith, Adam Hughes, Faith Heider, Kelly McCracken, Richard, Carla Stevens, Brian White, Kathy Zajac, Tori Williams, Audrey-Jeane Montgomery, Soren Eugene Montgomery, Chris Reed, and Brandi Nelson ; as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special cousins, Nancy and Joseph Feeney, and special friend, Marsha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sons, Franklin David and Terry Lee.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME from 5PM-8PM, as well as Saturday from 2PM-4PM & 6PM-8PM. Burial with Military Honors at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved