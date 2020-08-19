Charles Richard ReedLancaster - Charles Richard Reed, 91 of Lancaster passed away on August 18th, 2020 at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Charles was born on September, 20th, 1928 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Chester A. and Esther Shupe Reed. Charles served in the United States Army during WWII in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was very proud to have served for 41 years, 7 months and 8 days. Charles had also worked for Diamond Power for 41 plus years, and had volunteered Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed helping others. He was a Cub Scout Master, and had set off the canon at the Lancaster High School Football games for many years.Charles is survived by his loving wife of soon to be 69 years, Betty; children, Carl Reed, Robert (Renita) Reed, Kennith (Pat J.) Reed, Anita Reed, and April (Gene) Reed-Montgomery; grandchildren, Misty Rager, Richard Reed, Bobbi Jo Smith, Crystal Smith, Adam Hughes, Faith Heider, Kelly McCracken, Richard, Carla Stevens, Brian White, Kathy Zajac, Tori Williams, Audrey-Jeane Montgomery, Soren Eugene Montgomery, Chris Reed, and Brandi Nelson ; as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special cousins, Nancy and Joseph Feeney, and special friend, Marsha.He was preceded in death by his parents, and sons, Franklin David and Terry Lee.A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME from 5PM-8PM, as well as Saturday from 2PM-4PM & 6PM-8PM. Burial with Military Honors at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date.