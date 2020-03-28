Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Todd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Todd Obituary
Charles Todd

Amanda - Charles R. "Chuck" Todd age 98 formerly of Canal Winchester, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Four Seasons of Washington Court House. He was born December 31, 1921in Amanda, son of the late Homer and Olive (Fosnaugh) Todd. Chuck was a graduate of Amanda High School, class of 1940 and an Army veteran of World War II. On April 10, 1954, he married Vivian Marie (Goodman) who preceded him in death. He retired from Jeffrey Mining Company with 35 years of service and was a member of the Groveport Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his sisters, Katherine Burnside, of Lancaster, Pauline Smith, of Dublin and Barbara (Bill) Lama, of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian; brothers, Dayton and Harold; sister, Mary Etta Griffith.

A private graveside service will be held at Amanda Township Cemetery with Pastor Gerald Mershimer officiating. Arrangements have been made in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.

Friends may make memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Suite B

Circleville, OH 43113-1685.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now