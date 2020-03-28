|
|
Charles Todd
Amanda - Charles R. "Chuck" Todd age 98 formerly of Canal Winchester, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Four Seasons of Washington Court House. He was born December 31, 1921in Amanda, son of the late Homer and Olive (Fosnaugh) Todd. Chuck was a graduate of Amanda High School, class of 1940 and an Army veteran of World War II. On April 10, 1954, he married Vivian Marie (Goodman) who preceded him in death. He retired from Jeffrey Mining Company with 35 years of service and was a member of the Groveport Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his sisters, Katherine Burnside, of Lancaster, Pauline Smith, of Dublin and Barbara (Bill) Lama, of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian; brothers, Dayton and Harold; sister, Mary Etta Griffith.
A private graveside service will be held at Amanda Township Cemetery with Pastor Gerald Mershimer officiating. Arrangements have been made in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Friends may make memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Suite B
Circleville, OH 43113-1685.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020