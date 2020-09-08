Charles V. Zollinger



Millersport - Charles V. Zollinger, 91 of Millersport passed away on Sunday, September 6th, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. Charles was born on September 28th, 1928 in Thornville, Ohio to the late Tenny and Minnie Zollinger. He was a graduate of Millersport High School and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Charles was a member of the AMVETS, VFW, Masonic Lodge, Millersport Post of the American Legion, and the Ohio Operating Engineers. Charles enjoyed hunting with his deer camp buddies in Pennsylvania and being around people. He loved to have fun and make people laugh. He always had a kind heart and loved giving to those in need. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.



Charles is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Carolyn Zollinger; children, Randy (Teri) Zollinger and Lori (Tracy) McNaghten; grandchildren, Ethan and Abigail; his loving dog, Taffy and 2nd daughter, Susan Noyes-Little; as well as many other loving family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and his 8 brothers and sisters.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at 6PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Visitation for close family and friends will be held from 4PM until the time of the service on Thursday. COVID-19 Protocols will be followed, with social distancing and masks required. Dignity Cremation is to follow the services.



In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to: Steps for Sarcoma (725 Prior Hall-376 W. 10th Ave Columbus, Ohio 43210) in memory of Charles.









