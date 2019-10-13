|
|
Charles W. "Bill" Dennison
Pleasantville - DENNISON, Charles W. "Bill", 97 years old, longtime resident of Pleasantville, passed away Saturday, October 12th, 2019. Bill was an avid gardener and farmer on the family farm. He retired after many years as a truck loader for General Highway Express. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 53 years, Anna Belle (Barber) Dennison, three brothers, four sisters and his faithful friend, Daisy Mae (dog). He is survived by two daughters Phyllis (Chuck) Cooper, Bonnie (Bill) Steimer, two grand daughters, Sara Brunney and Hillary (Chris) Lankford, his sister Mary Watkins, his extended family, Jerri (Bob) Nafzger, Stacy (Eric) Smith, Sammie (Chris) Sanders, his "Babies": Haylen, Holden, Ricky and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15th at 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.
Wednesday, October 16th at 12-1 pm.
Funeral service will be held at 1 pm, all at Halteman Fett & Dyer Funeral Home, 436 North Broad Street, Lancaster, Ohio
Burial at Hampson Cemetery immediately following funeral service.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019