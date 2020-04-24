|
|
Charles William Dunn
New Lexington, Ohio - Charles William Dunn, 90, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 9:30am on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Altercare of Somerset, Ohio. Born September 23, 1929 in Mt. Sterling, Ohio to the late Allen and Sara Ethel Rube Dunn. Charles was a United States Army Veteran, during the Korean Conflict; member of John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington and the Cornerstone Baptist Church of New Lexington. He was a retired sheet metal worker; formerly served on the New Lexington City Council, Perco Board and the New Lexington Cemetery Board. Survived by 2 sons, Randy W. (Susan M.) Dunn of Mt. Perry and Allen Dunn of New Lexington; 9 grandchildren, Randy A. Dunn, Carrie S. Dunn, Angela M. (Jerry) Holland, Christopher (Meghan) Dunn, David A. Dunn, Malia F. Dunn, Natalie N. Dunn, Matthew R. Dunn and Caleb W. Dunn; 6 great-grandchildren, Kylar Shaner, Kayla Watts, Olivia Holland, Benjamin Holland, Renata Holland and Piper Holland; 2 great-great-grandsons, Hunter M. Beem and Hudson D. Beem; sister, Mary Alice Vannoy of Amanda. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Doris M. Lightfoot Dunn; 2 sons, Terry Lee Dunn and Ted C. Dunn; great- grandson, Jason Beem, Jr. and 5 brothers, Harold, Floyd, Walter, Wilbur and Earl Dunn. Given current public health concerns, private calling hours and funeral service will be held with Pastor Randy Foust officiating at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020