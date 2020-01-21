|
Charlotte Ann Pierce
Charlotte Ann Pierce (Notestine), age 71 years, passed away on January 12, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center surrounded by her family. Charlotte was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio and resided in Lancaster.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her father Charles Notestine and brother David Notestine.
Charlotte is survived by her mother, Ruth Notestine of Lancaster; brother, Jim Notestine of Lancaster; her daughters, Melissa Wade of Rushville and Jennifer (Jennie) Wesaw of Lancaster; her three grandchildren Alex Wesaw of Columbus, Tyler Wade of Columbus, and Jessica Wesaw of Lancaster; and one great grandchild, Jessica's son Kipton.
Charlotte loved her family with all of her heart. She enjoyed spending time with family and her lifelong best friends whom she graduated with from high school.
Charlotte never liked being the center of attention; however, she will remain the subject of many fond memories for those who knew her. Accordingly, per her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020