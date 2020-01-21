Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ann Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Ann Pierce Obituary
Charlotte Ann Pierce

Charlotte Ann Pierce (Notestine), age 71 years, passed away on January 12, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center surrounded by her family. Charlotte was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio and resided in Lancaster.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her father Charles Notestine and brother David Notestine.

Charlotte is survived by her mother, Ruth Notestine of Lancaster; brother, Jim Notestine of Lancaster; her daughters, Melissa Wade of Rushville and Jennifer (Jennie) Wesaw of Lancaster; her three grandchildren Alex Wesaw of Columbus, Tyler Wade of Columbus, and Jessica Wesaw of Lancaster; and one great grandchild, Jessica's son Kipton.

Charlotte loved her family with all of her heart. She enjoyed spending time with family and her lifelong best friends whom she graduated with from high school.

Charlotte never liked being the center of attention; however, she will remain the subject of many fond memories for those who knew her. Accordingly, per her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -