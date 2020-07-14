1/
Charlotte M. Terpstra Fowler
1920 - 2020
Charlotte M. Terpstra Fowler

Lancaster - Charlotte M. Terpstra Fowler, 99, died Sunday morning July 12th, at Aftercare Lanfair in Lancaster.

A person of great faith, she went home to be with her Heavenly Father following a number of years of failing health. She, along with her daughter and son-in-law, were longtime attendees of Faith Memorial in Lancaster.

She was a retired employee of General Motors in Columbus and, in her leisure time, became very proficient in porcelain painting. She was a down home kind of person and, even though she spent a portion of her life in the city, was most comfortable living on the family farm commenting her happiest times there were the Sunday evening family gatherings.

Charlotte had a very congenial personality and was someone who always shared her time helping others especially giving to charitable organizations that supported and cared for children. After retirement she spent many wonderful and enjoyable years in retirement in Florida with her second husband.

She was born August 4, 1920 in Ocheyedan, Iowa to the late Richard and Jessie Post Terpstra.

Charlotte is survived by her children, David L. (Bonnie) Eakins of California, Carolyn J. (Robert) Derenberger of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren, 22 grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren; a sister Eunice Stockwell and a brother Walter (Linda) Terpstra; and many nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held on Thursday at the Ingram Funeral Home, 975 N Maple St., Marysville with Rev. Jonathan Morgan officiating. Burial will be held at the Broadway Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Charlotte's memory can be made to organization of donor's choice in care of Ingram Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
