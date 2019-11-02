|
Charlotte Mount
Charlotte Mount, 78, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born January 21, 1941 in Salem, Ohio to the late Edward and Mabel (Wolf) Baun. She was a graduate of Ohio University and a school librarian for Lancaster City Schools for over 30 years. Her passion was tending to her flowers. She was also an avid collector of teddy bears. Charlotte is survived by her sisters, Barbara (Donald) Geisman and Patricia (Jerry) Seem; neighbor and close friend, W. Dale Robinson and his dog, Rissa; and adored friends, Judy White, Mary Ann Truelove, and Patty and Paul Ouellette. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or share a special memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019