Charlotte R. Sims
BALTIMORE - Charlotte R. Sims 84 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Baltimore VFW Post 3761 Auxiliary, a dedicated caretaker for her daughter and husband.
Charlotte was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Lu Ann Sims; sons, Scott E. (Tonda) Sims and Jerry L. (Kay) Sims; four grandchildren, Stacie (James) Peck, Bartley (Janice) Sims, Jeremy Sims and Meghann (Ian) Brunney; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Sherrial) Springer; sister-in-law, JoAnn Gigante and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. Sims, parents, Ross and Blanche Springer and sister, Shirley (Glenn) Sims.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Basil Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. Friends may visit Tuesday from 11-12:30 p.m. at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019