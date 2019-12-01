Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Basil Memorial Cemetery
Charlotte R. Sims Obituary
Charlotte R. Sims

BALTIMORE - Charlotte R. Sims 84 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Baltimore VFW Post 3761 Auxiliary, a dedicated caretaker for her daughter and husband.

Charlotte was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Lu Ann Sims; sons, Scott E. (Tonda) Sims and Jerry L. (Kay) Sims; four grandchildren, Stacie (James) Peck, Bartley (Janice) Sims, Jeremy Sims and Meghann (Ian) Brunney; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Sherrial) Springer; sister-in-law, JoAnn Gigante and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. Sims, parents, Ross and Blanche Springer and sister, Shirley (Glenn) Sims.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Basil Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. Friends may visit Tuesday from 11-12:30 p.m. at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
