|
|
Chelsea Marie Freeland
Lancaster - Chelsea Marie Freeland, 35, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle, Washington. She was born February 19, 1984 in Lancaster, Ohio to William and Gloria (Glaze) Freeland. Chelsea was a 2002 graduate of Fairfield Union High School, a member of the Marching Falcons and the Assembly Singers. Chelsea worked at various positions in the food service industries and was part of the catering team for the wedding reception for Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, reporting that the karaoke was outstanding. She most recently worked as a supervisor at Genki Sushi in Seattle. Chelsea loved the out of doors, especially camping and fishing. She was a loving soul who never met a stranger.
Chelsea is survived by her son, Aidan Chambers, and her parents as well as many other extended family members and friends. Caring cremation will occur at Elemental Cremation, Seattle. Plans for a memorial to be held in Lancaster are pending.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the Virginia Mason Critical Care Unit and LifeCenter Northwest for their kindness and generosity.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 21, 2019