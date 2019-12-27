|
|
Cheri Lee Daubenmire
Lancaster - Cheri Lee Daubenmire, age 67, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away December 25, 2019 at Rivervalley Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Cheri was born December 20, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to Orville Yates and Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Richards) Yates Cook . She was a member of the Voice of Faith Temple of Logan. Cheri worked as a waitress for many years in resturants, worked for a suicide crisis hotline, receptionist, and did some babysitting. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for a time and was a mom to the neighborhood children. She would get the children together for Christmas caroling and hot cocoa. She adored her grandchildren; loved to travel; and loved the Lord and was passionate about spreading His word with anyone.
Surviving are the love of her life and husband of 48 1/2 years Doug L. Daubenmire; best friend and loving daughter Mendy( Danny Jr.) Bentley of Lancaster; grandchildren, Billy (Lisa Merk) Yokich and Bailey (Jaylan Sykes) Yokich both of Lancaster; God-daughter Jenny Flory of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and her children Andrew Flory, Gabrielle Flory, and Dylan Hartley; brother Rodney (Tonya) Yates of Logan; special cousins Victor & Cecil Wells of Lancaster; friends Kenny & Janet Delong of Lancaster; and her loving Chihuahua Tinker; nieces and nephew, Joshua, Misty, and Mariah.
Cheri was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Filmore Ashcraft officiating. Burial will be in Stukey Cemetery, Sugar Grove.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to time of service at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019