Cherryl Wilson
Lancaster - Cherryl R. Wilson, 66, passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019. Cherryl was born July 29, 1952 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Raymond V. Wilson and Louise M. Lowery Wilson. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1970 and work at Mack Tools for many years.
Cherryl is survived by her sister, Nancy Bailey and brother, Gary (Ada) Wilson all of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews. No services will be observed. Cremation has taken place. Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 25, 2019