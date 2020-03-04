Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Cheryl Maureen George


1961 - 2020
Cheryl Maureen George Obituary
Cheryl Maureen George, 58, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born May 25, 1961 the daughter of Sidney Alan George and Barbara (LaBonte) Joyce.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Barbara (Jim) Joyce; sisters, Deanna (Dean) Throckmorton, Nannette (Joe Fox) George and Misti (Johnny) Sciacca; several nieces and nephews; and her loving cat, Ragzz. She was preceded in death by her father; step-mother, Marilyn George; and her grandparents, Roland and Cecelia LaBonte and Luella and Harry George.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
