Cheryll C. Jenkins



Lancaster - Cheryll Christine Jenkins, 73 of Lancaster went to her Eternal Rest on November 3rd, 2020 at her residence. Cheryll was born on October 10th, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio to Glenn and Erna Temple.



She is survived by her mother, Erna Temple; children, Greg (Tracy) Jenkins, Amy (Mike) Jackson, and Chris (Jennifer) Jenkins; grandchildren, Danielle and Trevor Jackson, and Tyler, Sara, and Zakary Jenkins; sister, Nancy (Pat) Fleming; and her brother, David Temple.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne "Jinx" Jenkins; her beloved granddaughter, Leah Jackson; and her father, Glenn Temple.



Dignity Cremation is to take place through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.









