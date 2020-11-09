Chris Nimon
Lancaster - James C. "Chris" Nimon, 59, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 24, 1961 in Lancaster. Chris owned and operated The Horolovar Company which was his passion. He will be remembered as a gentle and kindhearted soul who loved and cherished his children and his grandchildren. Chris was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and volunteered faithfully to the St. Mark Emerald Food Pantry.
Chris is survived by his son David (Angela) Nimon; daughter Lori Nimon; grandchildren Bryce and Ava; mother Susan (Rockey) Doud; siblings: Joe (Pam) Nimon, Cindy (Reggie) Stewart, Scott (Mary Pat) Nimon, Jennifer (Jay) Gruber, Amy Nimon; many nieces and nephews; lifelong friend John Gordon; and his #1 canine sidekick Heidi. He was preceded in death by his father James P. Nimon.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mark Church with Fr. Peter M. Gideon as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Friends may visit on Thursday, November 12 from 4-8pm at the Sheridan Funeral Home where a vigil service will be conducted at 7:30 pm. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Emerald Food Pantry 324 Gay St. Lancaster, OH 43130.
