Chris Uhl



Lancaster - Steven Christopher Uhl, 47 of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday June18, 2019. Chris worked for First Commonwealth Bank, 1990 Berne Union High School Graduate and member of Ohio University Honor Society. Chris is survived by his wife of 23 years, Michelle L. Uhl, son, Cameron Christopher Uhl; father, Steven J. Uhl and mother, Pamela S. Uhl, father-in-law, John Smith and mother-in-law, Jean Smith; aunts and uncles, Linda Fosnaugh, Mary (Steve) Hays, Vicki (Paul) Burleigh, James (Sandy) Uhl, Shirley (Greg) Woltz; several cousins.



Chris was preceded in death by cousins, Brent Watts and Shane Dennis; aunt and uncle, Connie (Gary) Dennis; grandparents, Harvey and Sue Tigner, Howard and Rita Uhl. A memorial service will be held 11:00a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Cremation has taken place. John 3:16; For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or NRA.



