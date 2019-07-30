|
|
Christie E. Jones
Lancaster - Christie E. Jones, age 59 of Lancaster, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday July 27th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Kristie was known by her family and friends to be a kind and loving person who would do anything she could to help someone in need. So many people were touched by her kindness. She had no shortage of friends who were willing to help her when she needed it in her final months. Aside from the love she had for her family and friends she had a fierce love and devotion to her cats. They were her babies and she spoiled and pampered them as if they were her own children. She was the self proclaimed "Crazy Cat Lady". Christie loved the OSU Buckeyes and the outdoors. She loved getting decked out in scarlet and grey and rooting on her buckeye football team on Saturdays in the fall and winter.
She is survived by her daughter Ginger (Becky) Woods; grandson, Hunter Willis whom she loved with all of her heart and was her pride and joy; sister, Cindy (Kevin) Ahern; brother, David (Becky) Francis; nephews, Andy (Jenny) Ahern and Joey (Katie) Ahern; and two special friends, Lisa Walt and Debbie Tullius both of whom, showed extraordinary love and kindness over the years.
Thanks to the staff of the Pickering House for their care in her final days.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at 10AM Saturday at Maple St. United Methodist Church 438 E. Wheeling St. Lancaster, OH 43130, officiated by Pastor Kevin M. Chambers. Family and friends may call from 9:30AM until the time of service at the church. Memorials in Christie's name can be made to the Pickering House 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 30, 2019