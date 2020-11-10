Christina Marie Cox
Carroll - Christina Marie Cox, age 35, of Carroll, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born September 9, 1985 in Columbus, OH to the late Greg and Donna Storts. Christina was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was also an avid Buckeye fan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandmother, Betty Kilby. Survivors included her husband, Benjamin Cox; two daughters, Campbell Cox and Carsyn Cox; two brothers, Gregg Storts Jr. and Butch Storts; sister, Ashley Cantelmo; good friends, Collyn and Chad Weaver, Betsy and Giles Savage, Matt and Starla Armstrong and their baby boy, Caden; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may visit 2-4:00pm and 6-8:00pm on Friday, November 13, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, November 14, at the funeral home. Interment at Carroll Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at Blue Rooster Event Center, 11575 Lithopolis Rd, Lithopolis, OH 43136. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.