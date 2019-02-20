Resources
Christine Pierce Byrne, 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Frederick, CO, on February 6, 2019. Chris was born in Lancaster, OH, on October 3, 1957, the daughter of the late Charles Pierce and Mary (Sharp) Pierce. She was a graduate of Berne Union High School. Chris is survived by her loving husband Pat Forgash; sister Carol Peirano (Bob) (Lithopolis) and brother Fred Pierce (Lancaster); nieces and nephew: Melissa Wade, Jennifer Wesaw and Craig Velliquette (Stephanie); several great-nephews and nieces; one great-great nephew. Chris was an animal lover, an artist, and loved motorcycles. There will be a private celebration of her life in the Spring. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at [email protected]
