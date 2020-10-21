1/1
Christopher C. Whitaker
1964 - 2020
Christopher C. Whitaker

JUNCTION CITY - Christopher C. Whitaker 56 of Junction City, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was a US Navy veteran and worked for NiSource (Columbia Gas). Christopher was a member of NRA and enjoyed NASCAR, football games, dirt bike riding and just loved the outdoors including his hummingbirds.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and extremely devoted son and brother.

Christopher is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jennifer; children, Matthew (Gabriela Alvarez) Stavroff of Westerville, Ohio, Lindsey (Chad Holewinski) Stavroff of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvannia and Gabrielle (Joseph) Whitaker-Bateman of Columbus, Ohio; grandchild, Andrew Joseph "Budgy" Bateman; parents, Max Whitaker and Judy Ogilvie both of Sequim, Washington; sisters, Ann Milligan of Sequim, Washington and Patrice "Boo" Hoffmann of Germany; mother-in-law, Kim Johnston of Dublin, Ohio; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jackie Dismuke of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Aimee Mills of Concord, North Carolina and John Gayness of Westerville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was highly respected and liked by all who knew him.

Christopher was preceded in death by his step-father, Gordon Ogilvie, step-mother, Erlene Whitaker, father-in-law, Floyd Johnston, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Geraldine and William Henry.

Funeral service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. The seating is limited due to Covid restrictions. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Burial will follow in Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, Ohio. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.






Published in Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
October 19, 2020
Jen, our hearts are broken for you and the kids. We have such fond memories of the time our families spent together. You will remain in our prayers and close in our hearts. Dale, Sylvia, and Jessica
Dale, Sylvia & Jessica Stoltzfus
Friend
