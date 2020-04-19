Services
Ciaran Marlana Sheets Obituary
Ciaran Marlana Sheets

THORNVILLE - Ciaran Marlana Sheets 36 of Thornville, OH left this world too soon on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Ciaran was born July 11, 1983 in Wilmington, Delaware, to Kathleen Wegman and Brian Derr. She was a graduate of Fairfield Union High School. She enjoyed camping, motorcycling, concerts and spending time with her family; she especially loved riding motorcycles in Daytona Beach.

She is survived by her fiancé, Jeremy Moss; children, Jaydon Moss, Ella Moss; parents, Kathleen Messer, Brian Derr; mother-in-law, Maggie Moss; siblings, Stephanie (Scott Collins) Patterson, Danielle (Travis) Myers, and Steven Ingledue and she was loved by a good friend, Neil Sheets.

She was preceded in death by step-father, John Camechis, and father-in-law, George Moss.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020
