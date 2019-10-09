|
Clara Kraft
Circleville - Clara A. Kraft, 86, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville. She was born January 14, 1933 in Fairfield County and was the daughter of the late Earl Truman and Gertrude Irene (Spung) Schooley. Clara was a 1950 graduate of Amanda High School and a life long member of Pontius United Methodist Church. She was a former secretary for Midwest Fabricating in Amanda and retired from Eagle Land Title in Columbus.
She is survived by a son, Dave (Barb) Kraft of Amanda and a daughter, Kathy (Tom) Parmer of Circleville; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Nugen of Grove City; grandchildren, Keena (Jason) Rich, Perry (Brittany) Kraft, Kive (Callie) Kraft, Kristine Kraft, Kiley (Matthew) Frazier, Leah (Ethan) Strope, Kayla (Josh) Carroll, Keith (Erin) Kraft, Erin (Jason) Hughey and Bryan (Michelle) Parmer; 17 great grandchildren; four brothers, three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul David Kraft; son, Kent Kraft; granddaughter-in-law, Maureen Kraft; six brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday at Pontius United Methodist Church, 7218 Stoutsville Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113 with Pastor Tom Jividen. Burial will follow in Pontius Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday from 3-8 p.m. at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda and one hour prior to service on Monday at the church.
The family suggest contributions to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Suite C, Circleville, Ohio 43113 in Clara's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019