Clarence E. Willis
Baltimore - Clarence E. Willis, 83 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Saturday June 29, 2019 at Altercare of Somerset. Born October 12, 1935 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Elizabeth Kaszonyi Willis. He was owner and operator of Custom Sportswear in Baltimore and was a lifetime member of the American Trapshooting Association.
He is survived by two sons, Clarence E. (Theresa) Willis II of Thornville and Michael K. (Randy) Willis of Hebron; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Veda I. Grandy Willis.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday July 5, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 with John Wright officiating. Inurnment will take place at Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Family will receive friends on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the , 31 Whipp Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45459. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 2, 2019