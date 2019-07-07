|
|
Clarence Moore
Lancaster - Clarence E. Moore, Sr., 89 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Crestview Nursing Home. He was born on October 10, 1929 in Garrett, Kentucky to the late Martin and Mina (Hicks) Moore. Clarence proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea as a 90MM gun commander with 14 men serving under him. He retired from Rockwell International after 29 years. He enjoyed fishing and feeding the squirrels and birds near his home.
He is survived by his children Ed (Tammy) Moore, Judy (Steve) Smith, Diana Eads and Mary Hamilton; daughter-in-law LaDonna Moore; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild on the way; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Marilyn Lucille Moore; sons Randy and Martie Moore; 1 granddaughter; 2 great grandchildren and sisters Mabel Bentley, Dorothy Lawson and Hazel Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Robert Iser officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with military honors. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 7, 2019