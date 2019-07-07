Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Moore


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Moore Obituary
Clarence Moore

Lancaster - Clarence E. Moore, Sr., 89 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Crestview Nursing Home. He was born on October 10, 1929 in Garrett, Kentucky to the late Martin and Mina (Hicks) Moore. Clarence proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea as a 90MM gun commander with 14 men serving under him. He retired from Rockwell International after 29 years. He enjoyed fishing and feeding the squirrels and birds near his home.

He is survived by his children Ed (Tammy) Moore, Judy (Steve) Smith, Diana Eads and Mary Hamilton; daughter-in-law LaDonna Moore; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild on the way; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Marilyn Lucille Moore; sons Randy and Martie Moore; 1 granddaughter; 2 great grandchildren and sisters Mabel Bentley, Dorothy Lawson and Hazel Martin.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Robert Iser officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with military honors. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now