Clayton E. Beall
1933 - 2020
Clayton E. Beall

Lancaster - Clayton E. Beall, 87 of Lancaster passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at Altercare of Somerset. Clayton was born on May 5th, 1933 in Roseville, Ohio to the late Edgar and Wilma Beall. He had retired from Essex Wire, and gone into the grocery business, starting with People's Store in Carroll. He had also owned Pleasantville Grocery, as well as many others. His last grocery store was Village Pantry in Fairfield Beach. Upon the sale of his last store he went to work at Giant Eagle in Lancaster in the produce department at 75 years of age. Working there for 10 years before retiring. Clayton was a very hard worker. You would always find him working in his yard. Clayton was a former President of the Lancaster Old Car Club, owning many old cars throughout the years. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting and playing cards in his free time.

Clayton is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ann (Presnell) Beall; daughters, Laurette Burnham and Vallee Beall; siblings, Phyllis Poole, Linda Emerson, Sherry Browder, and Patricia Hammer; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Jack Beall, Gary Beall, Nelson Beall, John Beall, and Mitchell Beall.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME at 1PM with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial is to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, from 5PM-8PM at the funeral home. Due to the Pandemic, proper protocols for social distancing and masks will be in place for the services.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Altercare Somerset and FAIRHOPE Hospice for their loving care of Clayton.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to FAIRHOPE Hospice (282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, OH 43130) or Altercare Somerset (411 S. Columbus St Somerset, OH 43783) in Clayton's memory.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
